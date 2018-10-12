Republican Pair ‘Posed as Communists’ to Make Donation to Arizona Democrat

Two young Republicans appear to have made a bungling attempt to tie a Democratic congressman to the far left by presenting themselves as communists and trying to donate money to him, The Guardian reports. On Friday, two men who called themselves Jose Rosales and Ahmahd Sadia reportedly walked into Tom O’Halleran’s Arizona campaign office holding a jar of coins amounting to the princely sum of $39.68. They insisted the Northern Arizona University Communist Party—which doesn’t exist—be given a receipt for the donation. When told they could only get an emailed receipt, ‘Rosales’ scratched out one email and wrote another. Lindsey Coleman, the finance director for the campaign, identified the two as Republican operatives and drove to the local Republican field office to return the money—which was accepted by ‘Rosales,’ who was inside. The Arizona Republican Party didn’t reply to The Guardian’s requests for comment.
