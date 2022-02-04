GOP Declares Deadly Jan. 6 Attack ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’
DENIALISM
The Republican National Committee officially labeled last year’s riot at the Capitol, which left many Republican lawmakers in fear for their lives, as “legitimate political discourse” Friday, according to The New York Times. In doing so, it also censured Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) for their participation in Congress’ committee investigating the attack. The decision drew bipartisan pushback Friday morning, with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)—whose niece runs the RNC—and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) condemning the censure. “Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” Romney tweeted. Raskin described the party to the Times as “so off the deep end now that they are describing an attempted coup and a deadly insurrection as political expression.”