GOP Plans to Install ‘Army’ of Activists as Poll Workers to Challenge Votes, Report Says
SCHEMING
Republican Party operatives have reportedly been caught on tape discussing plans to install an “army” of trained activists as poll workers in Democratic precincts to challenge votes in upcoming elections. The strategy, reported by Politico, would also see the “poll workers” linked up directly to party lawyers via a hotline and special software on Election Day. “Being a poll worker, you just have so many more rights and things you can do to stop something than [as] a poll challenger,” Matthew Seifried, the Republican National Committee’s election-integrity director for Michigan, was quoted saying in one recording of a meeting between GOP officials and activists. At an Oct. 5 training session, Seifried is said to have told attendees that “it’s going to be an army” and “we’re going to have more lawyers than we’ve ever recruited…” Separate recordings from a meeting between activists and a lawyer for the The Amistad Project—a group previously linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election—have also revealed GOP plans to build up a network of district attorneys perceived as ready to step in and dispute votes in local elections, according to Politico.