Republican Party Won’t Encourage Trump to Run Again
‘NEUTRAL’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said she will not encourage former President Donald Trump to run for office again. In an interview with the Associated Press, she said, “The party has to stay neutral. I’m not telling anybody to run or not to run in 2024. That’s going to be up to those candidates going forward. What I really do want to see him do, though, is help us win back majorities in 2022.” Democrats won narrow control of the Senate in the 2020 elections and maintained control of the House of Representatives. McDaniel previously followed the party line and supported Trump in nearly all of his endeavors. Though it is possible that Trump will be barred from public office for life as a result of his unprecedented second impeachment, voting in the Senate Monday made it appear unlikely he would be convicted.