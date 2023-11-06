Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Is Running for U.S. Senate
RUN IT BACK
Former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Michigan on Monday to fill Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-MI) seat. Last election cycle, Meijer lost his House seat to John Gibbs, a Trump-supported challenger, in the Republican primary. This time around, Meijer will face off against competitors such as former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who is backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. But according to Politico, the NRSC has stated that Meijer “isn’t viable in a primary election.” The organization’s executive director, Jason Thielman continued, “There’s worry that if Meijer were nominated, the base would not be enthused in the general election.” The main concern is that Meijer may split the moderate vote with Rogers, allowing a different GOP nominee to advance, who will most likely lose in a state that hasn’t had a Republican senator since 1994. Meijer did not immediately respond to Politico’s request for comment.