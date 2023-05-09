Nikki Haley Blasts Ron DeSantis for ‘Thin Skin’ With Disney
‘HASH THIS OUT’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tore Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a new one in a recent “America 180 with David Brody” podcast episode over his ongoing feud with Walt Disney Co., calling him out for having “thin skin” and wasting taxpayer money on a lawsuit despite a friendly past with the company. The former South Carolina governor flamed DeSantis’ hypocrisy for accepting $50,000 in contributions from Disney and placing its executives on prominent state boards prior to his squabble with the Mouse. DeSantis’ war on Disney began last year after the media conglomerate slammed Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” prompting him to deal a blow to Disney’s special tax status. The move only escalated tensions between the corporation and the state, recently boiling up into a free speech suit Disney filed against DeSantis in late April. “As a governor talking to another governor who’s dealt with woke companies in her state, pick up the phone, meet with the executives, hash this out in a back room, and get back to the normal life of business for Floridians,” Haley said.