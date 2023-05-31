GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Suddenly Wants to Defund the ATF Through 2025
In 2022, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) ripped Democrats for the “Defund the Police” movement. But on Tuesday, he proposed doing just that to the law enforcement agency in the Department of Justice. Just two months after a mass shooting at a Nashville school in his very own Congressional district, Ogles made the puzzling proposal to defund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) through 2025. “They’ve been weaponized, like other agencies, against the American people,” Ogles said. “They’ve been regulating the gun industry by press release and fiat and not going through the proper channels of Congressional approval process.” The ATF is the law enforcement agency that oversees the unlawful use of firearms. After the Nashville shooting earlier this year, critics dragged his “thoughts and prayers” through the mud when they found his most recent Christmas card, which featured his family decked-out with assault rifles in front of their Christmas tree.