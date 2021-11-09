GOP Rep. Fred Upton’s Terrifying Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote: ‘I Hope You Die’
FRIGHTENING
Rep. Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican who voted last week in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, revealed on CNN’s AC360 the threatening voicemail he received days after his “yes” vote. CNN reports that a caller left Upton a voicemail saying: “I hope you die. I hope everybody in your fucking family dies.” The caller went on to label him as a “fucking piece of shit traitor.” Upton told host Anderson Cooper that this was not an anomaly—his office has received many troubling voicemails. “I’ll tell you it’s a terrible way—we have seen civility really downslide here. I’m concerned about my staff. They are taking these calls.”
Upton was just one of 13 House Republicans that voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate in August. The call in question came after House GOP member and conspiracy-theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted the names of the 13 Republicans, calling them “American job & energy killers.”