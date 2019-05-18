Republican Rep. Justin Amash: Trump Should Be Impeached

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) became the first Republican congressman to speak out in favor of impeaching President Trump on Saturday, making his case with a lengthy Twitter thread detailing what he described as the president’s “impeachable conduct.” “Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” he wrote, adding that Barr had “deliberately misrepresented” the findings of the report. “In fact, Mueller’s report identifies multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice, and undoubtedly any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence,” he said. He went on to suggest that many lawmakers had not read the Mueller report, and that “their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation” rather than a loyalty to the Constitution.