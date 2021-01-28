Republican Rep. Peter Meijer: GOP ‘Nearing Its End’ if It’s the ‘Party of Conspiracy Theories’
‘LOSS FOR WORDS’
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), one of the 10 Republican House members who voted for impeachment, warned on Thursday that his party could find itself in oblivion if it continues to indulge the “worst impulses” of the online fever swamp.
Speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Meijer first lamented his party’s attempt to “paper over” the insurrectionist riot that former President Donald Trump incited this week, saying he’s “at a loss for words.” Turning to the party’s lack of condemnation of QAnon-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her violent and conspiratorial social-media habits, the freshman lawmaker said “every member is going to be responsible for their own actions” before bemoaning the GOP’s current trajectory.
“We can’t be the party of conspiracy theories,” Meijer sighed, adding: “It’s important to stand up and stand by our oath to the Constitution and to say there are better ways for us to govern that don’t devolve into threats of political violence, into these allusions to just insane theories. That is not a strong party. That is a party that is nearing its end.”
Greene, meanwhile, was assigned the House Education Committee the same week video surfaced of her harassing a Parkland shooting survivor. Other social-media posts that have been recently unearthed show her expressing support for Democrats’ executions and pushing “false flag” lies about mass school shootings.