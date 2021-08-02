Republican Report Insists Coronavirus Leaked From Wuhan Lab in Late 2019
NO SMOKING GUN
U.S. intelligence agencies are still trying to determine how the coronavirus pandemic began—but a group of House Republicans seem pretty sure that they have it all figured out. A report released Monday morning by GOPers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee states that there’s overwhelming evidence that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan at the end of 2019. “We now believe it’s time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source,” said the report, as reported by Reuters news agency. “We also believe the preponderance of the evidence proves the virus did leak from the WIV and that it did so sometime before September 12, 2019.” However, the authors of the report don’t claim to have proved the theory beyond doubt. China denies that the virus broke out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but the theory gathered steam earlier this year after President Joe Biden ordered intelligence agencies to dig into the theory during investigations into the origins of the virus.