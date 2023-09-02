Rick Scott Heaps Praise on Biden's ‘Fast’ Florida Response: ‘Big Deal’
‘THANK YOU’
Even though Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is no fan of President Joe Biden, and vice-versa, the right-wing lawmaker had nothing but praise for the commander-in-chief over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Idalia. With Florida Gov. (and GOP presidential hopeful) Ron DeSantis apparently looking to avoid a Chris Christie-Barack Obama photo-op on Saturday, Scott—a former governor of the state—joined Biden as he surveyed the damage from the storm. Speaking to local officials and first responders during a disaster briefing in Live Oak, Scott personally commended Biden. “First off, the president did a great job with the early declaration before the storm hit. That was a big deal,” the senator said while standing alongside the president and First Lady Jill Biden. Scott also praised Biden for how “fast” he approved assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “What the federal government is doing is a big deal. I want to thank you for doing that very quickly,” he exclaimed.