CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
GOP Senators Gingerly Acknowledge Reality, Start Calling Biden ‘President-Elect’
‘GOTCHA QUESTION’
Read it at BuzzFeed News
After the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Monday, several Republican senators appeared to be finally ready to acknowledge reality.
- Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who just last week took to Meet the Press to push debunked theories of election fraud, released a statement acknowledging Biden as president-elect.
- Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), who explicitly refused to refer to Biden as “president-elect” two weeks ago, finally came around on Monday, according to the Kansas City Star.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who reportedly urged Georgia’s secretary of state to throw out ballots, told The Wall Street Journal’s Lindsay Wise that Biden was president-elect, and went on to praise some of his Cabinet picks.
- When asked by BuzzFeed News whether Biden was president-elect, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) called it a “gotcha question” but acknowledged that constitutionally, Biden won the election.
President Trump continues to refuse to concede the election.