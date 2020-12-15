Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    GOP Senators Gingerly Acknowledge Reality, Start Calling Biden ‘President-Elect’

    ‘GOTCHA QUESTION’

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Liz Lynch/Getty

    After the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Monday, several Republican senators appeared to be finally ready to acknowledge reality.

    • When asked by BuzzFeed News whether Biden was president-elect, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) called it a “gotcha question” but acknowledged that constitutionally, Biden won the election.

    President Trump continues to refuse to concede the election.

