S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster Also Targeted in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
ANOTHER??
The same group that allegedly targeted the governor of Michigan in a kidnapping plot also intended to abduct the governor of South Carolina, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday. Paul Edward Bellar, one of the alleged co-conspirators who contributed to the plan to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, was arrested in Columbia last month. Barry Croft, a Delaware man who was also arrested in connection with the plot, wrote to Bellar in May that he would be in Columbia soon and the two could carry out a potential attack on Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, according to the documents: “Yup. I’m going. With Sword.” The next day, Croft said, “I’ll be in Columbia, SC, on Friday. They say they want their governor in custody.” Croft also allegedly threatened to hang President Donald Trump. The plotters had previously allegedly discussed “taking out” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, outraged at the measures he and Whitmer had taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Unlike the two Democratic governors, however, McMaster was slower to shutter businesses and supports Trump.