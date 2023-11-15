Texas Rep Changes His Mind One Day After Announcing Retirement
SIKE
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) announced on Tuesday that he planned to run for re-election after all, bringing his newly fledged campaign for his old Texas Senate seat to a close after a whirlwind 24 hours. Fallon, 55, told reporters on Monday that he planned to go back to the state Senate in Austin “because you’ve got to think about family,” according to Politico. He did not go into detail as to why he’d apparently changed his mind at a virtual town hall the next day, but commented that his family—and especially his eldest son, according to the Texas Tribune—didn’t agree with his decision to leave Congress. “I really am truly looking for my best and highest use for the conservative cause because I do think in my hearts of hearts that’s the best, best, path forward for our country,” he said, the Tribune reported.