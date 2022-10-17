Republican Senator Mike Lee Endorses Mike Lee in Weird Third-Person Article by Mike Lee
FLOP-ED
Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) was roundly roasted on social media for a bizarre op-ed Sunday in which he endorsed himself in the third person. The article in The Salt Lake Tribune ran under the headline “Mike Lee has earned a reputation as principled conservative” with the byline “Mike Lee.” “Mike Lee serves as a United States senator representing the state of Utah,” the piece begins. “Since taking office, Senator Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative.” It appears that the newspaper offered the opportunity to submit an op-ed to both Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Journalist James Surowiecki said McMullin contributed a piece written in the first person “like a normal person,” while Lee chose instead to submit his bio.