Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Vows to End Birthright Citizenship
TERRIFYING PROMISE
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed at a Friday town hall event that he would deport all U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants if elected president. But critics pointed out that the 14th Amendment protects against such moves, stating that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” According to NBC, Ramaswamy, 38, is part of a class of conservatives who believes the amendment does not grant citizenship upon birth, calling them “contested questions.” Similarly, former President Donald Trump made the election promise in May. Ramaswamy has also pledged to deploy the U.S. military to the southern and northern borders and suggested he would use drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico.