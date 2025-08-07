Republican Woman Who Said Women Shouldn’t Hold Office Is Running for Office

The 25-year-old daughter of a GOP congressman who said women shouldn’t hold office has announced plans to run for office.

Mylie Biggs, the daughter of longtime Arizona representative and Trump superfan Andy Biggs, announced she will run for a vacant Senate seat in the state’s 14th legislative district, which is up for grabs next year.

Her father, who represented the district for 14 years before he was elected to Congress in 2017, has announced his plans to enter the race for Arizona governor in 2026.

While state politics is no stranger to nepo babies and political dynasties, Biggs’ candidacy has turned heads given her recent remarks about women in politics.

“I don’t know if I’d vote for any female; I don’t think any females should be in office,” Biggs said on the Matty McCurdy Program podcast last year, according to The Phoenix New Times.

“There are a lot of really good women in office,” she added. “I’m not trying to hate on women. I just don’t think women should hold office in general. It’s a man’s position. I think women should run the home.”

Mylie Biggs has said women should not be allowed to vote or hold office. X

Elsewhere in the podcast, Biggs said that, although she enjoys her job at conservative youth group Turning Point USA, women’s proper place is in the home.

“Women aren’t built for this,” Biggs said. “I just want to be a wife. I just want to be a mom. ... Women are supposed to be the nurturers.”

Biggs also said “modern feminism” has disrupted society, which she says “started with the women’s right to vote.”

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs is one of the biggest Trump supporters in Congress. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She elaborated on her opposition to women’s suffrage in a later appearance on the Matty McCurdy Program, saying in December 2024 that she favors repealing the Nineteenth Amendment, which guarantees women the right to vote.

“Have you seen ones where it’s like, if women were the only ones to vote, what it would look like, and it’s literally like 80 percent blue,” she said. “It’s like, whoa! Repeal the Nineteenth Amendment.”

I am Mylie Biggs. I am running for State Senate in LD 14. And I’m grateful to run with great conservatives, Representatives Hendrix and Powell!



Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the… pic.twitter.com/oaDrYiyoj6 — Mylie Biggs (@MylieBiggs) June 21, 2025

Biggs has not yet filed a campaign finance report and has reportedly been unsuccessful in raising money for her campaign.