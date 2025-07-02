Republicans and Democrats in Secret Talks to Create a Third Party

It’s a Beast of a time in Washington. Donald Trump’s D.C. reality show is full of new characters, plot twists, and cliffhangers, and the Daily Beast will navigate you through it. The 47th president won’t need to drain The Swamp. It’s all leaking here…

Never miss another secret from the D.C. ooze by signing up here to get The Swamp direct to your inbox..

Disgruntled Republicans sick of being bullied by Donald Trump and Democrat centrists imperiled by the Left are secretly having conversations about forming a third party in American politics, The Swamp can exclusively reveal.

The hush-hush talks took a bizarre turn on Monday night when Elon Musk once more threatened to launch his own America Party as Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” squeaked through the Senate with a smug deciding vote by JD Vance on its likely path to the president’s desk.

Having enraged most of Washington, Musk has been excluded from the third party negotiations that are still at an early, but promising, stage.

Elon Musk has talked about forming his own America Party. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The idea of a third major force in Washington is hardly new, but The Swamp understands that some “serious” names are involved and, if agreement can be reached, they believe it could transform the face of U.S. politics. The names involved are said to be of “national significance,” although they have not necessarily all decided to break away from the two-party structure. The talks are continuing in private.

“The Republican Party, as many of us know it, no longer exists,” said one source, who asked not to be named. “We do not recognize ourselves anymore in Trump’s administration. There is a strong movement out there in the party to reclaim the values we were raised on and reclaim the middle ground.”

A Democratic Party insider also confirmed to The Swamp that there had been some cross-party discussions. The talks began before progressive Zohran Mamdani’s shockingly decisive win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York mayoral Democratic primary, but the implications of the result hardened the resolve of some members to make big changes.

Zohran Mamdani's win over Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party's New York mayoral primary sent shockwaves through the party's old guard. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s threats to primary challenge any GOP lawmakers who refuse to kiss the ring have also fueled the mood for change, we’re told. The biggest roadblock is the power of the two parties over the redistricting of electoral boundaries. Gallup polls stretching back over two decades have consistently shown that the American people want a third party because they believe the Republican and Democratic parties “do such a poor job.” One of the two established parties has won the presidency in every election since the Republicans became the second major force in U.S. politics in 1856.

Watch this space and remember The Swamp told you first.

The Swamp is written by David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, and Sarah Ewall-Wice.