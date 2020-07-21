Republicans Are Finally Turning Against Trump. Too Little, Too Late.

Republican rats are slowly abandoning ship, as they finally break ranks over COVID-19 and mask-wearing. These Republicans aren’t heroes. Far from it. But purging them all from the party, as the Lincoln Project apparently wants to do, would be a mistake.

Before I get into all that, though, let’s not dismiss the significance of GOP attrition. If you’re looking for a barometer of Donald Trump’s re-election chances, this development is more telling than any poll.

These Republicans (who have their own pollsters) have demonstrated that they will go whichever way the wind is blowing. And it is now clear that Trump is running against the wind.