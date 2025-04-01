Trumpland

Republicans Are Getting Real Nervous About Trump Tariff Chaos

CRASHING THE PARTY

The president has touted April 2 as “liberation day,” with a flurry of new levies expected.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that his administration has reached a deal with elite law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted the swearing in of his former personal attorney and White House Presidential counselor Alina Habba as interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

House and Senate Republicans are getting increasingly jittery over President Donald Trump’s next spate of tariffs.

Since assuming office for a second time, in January, the president has imposed wide-ranging tariffs on foreign imports, including new 25 percent levies on imported cars. Hailing it as “liberation day,” he has promised more tariffs across the board from April 2.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to reporters outside of the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday Senate Democrats, not in line with the continuing resolution passed by House Republicans providing a six-month funding extension to avert a government shutdown, proposed an alternate plan that would fund the government in the short term through April 11. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) took issue with Trump’s plans. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This has seen some House and Senate Republicans break off from the pack and publicly question Trump’s methods. Several GOP senators have even indicated that they could unite with Democrats and vote to block blanket tariffs on Canada, on Tuesday. The president announced a national emergency, citing fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration, to justify his move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Sen. Susan Collins took issue with Trump’s plans. She spoke to reporters Monday, pointing to a Canadian flag pin alongside a U.S. one, on her lapel. “Imposing tariffs on Canada, which is our closest neighbor, [a] friendly ally, is a huge mistake and will cause disruption in the economies of both countries,” she said, according to Politico.

“I’m not surprised that Canada would seek to strike back and that’s going to increase costs even more for consumers,” added Collins.

She is one of several Republicans who have signaled that they will back a motion from Democrat Sen. Kaine that would terminate Trump’s March national emergency declaration.

She is set to be joined by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who is a co-sponsor of the resolution. Thom Tillis of North Carolina could also beef up the Democratic caucus vote. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who recently pleaded with Trump to alter his Canadian tariffs because of the effect they would have in his state, has indicated he is undecided, Politico added.

GOP Senator Admits Trump Tariffs Will ‘Hurt’ Voters‘ABSOLUTELY’
Tom Sanders
GOP Senator Makes Stunning Admission When Asked If Trump Tariffs Will ‘Hurt’ His Voters

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said more tariffs is a “high-risk move” on Trump’s part. “I don’t know what his strategy is, but you look at what the market’s reaction is—I have a similar kind of reaction. I’m concerned,” he said.

Johnson previously spoke about his reservations, specifically about how tariffs might impact the manufacturing state. “I’d be concerned about retaliation against those manufacturers. I’m concerned about them losing overseas markets. I’m concerned about the cost to builders. I’m concerned about retaliation against our farmers.”

“There are a lot of concerns,” Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel at the beginning of March.

One Republican senator spoke to The Hill anonymously last month, and expressed fear that the party will suffer a political backlash if the economy dips as a result of Trump’s tariffs. “People are concerned that we’re about to take a hit in the stock market,” they said. Indeed, the major indexes finished March with large losses due to tariff anxiety.

Just four Republicans would need to join all 47 Senate Democrats for Kaine’s resolution to win approval. However, it is likely to be a symbolic show of dissent that will die in the Republican-controlled House.

United States Senator Ron Johnson (Republican of Wisconsin) speaks to journalists with joint a press conference with United States Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat of Connecticut) (not seen) after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, outside the Presidential Office in Kiev, Ukraine, on 5 September, 2019. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said more tariffs is a “high-risk move” on Trump’s part. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Even still, it is unusual for Trump to suffer public defiance to his whims from his own party. Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that, while he wants to support the president’s efforts to stop the cross-border drug trade, he is hesitant about across-the-board tariffs.

“But, as you know, I’m in a very different place when it comes to across-the-board tariffs and Canada,” he said, according to Politico. “There’s concerns about tariffs on Canada and what the ultimate objective is.”

Newly elected Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana, meanwhile, admitted that the tariffs will “absolutely” lead to “short-term pain” for American consumers. However, he toed the party line and said the country will benefit further down the line.

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Monday night, he said it is a price worth paying in return for “long-term gain”.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJoe Rogan Splits From Trump on ‘Horrific’ Deportations
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump Administration Admits Accidentally Deporting Maryland Father to El Salvador Mega Prison
Janna Brancolini
MediaYale Fascism Expert Flees the U.S. for a Chilling Reason
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics28-Year-Old Installed as Head of Agency That Defied DOGE
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsGOP Senator Makes Stunning Admission When Asked If Trump Tariffs Will ‘Hurt’ His Voters
Tom Sanders