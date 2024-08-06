GOP Insiders Are Horrified by Trump’s Undisciplined Attacks on Kamala Harris
‘PUBLIC NERVOUS BREAKDOWN’
Donald Trump’s undisciplined, personal attacks on Kamala Harris have some in the Republican Party worried that the former president is spending too much negative energy on his opponent’s personal traits rather than discussing important policy contrasts between the two. According to a number of party insiders who spoke with Politico, Trump’s attacks on Harris—including questioning her race and calling her “low IQ”—are failing to gain traction within Trumpworld. “This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” Matthew Bartlett, a GOP strategist and former Trump administration appointee, told the outlet. “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.” An anonymous Republican strategist also said Trump’s criticisms are only helping Harris’ chances at the presidency. “Democrats are racing to remake Kamala Harris from real life Selina Meyer into the female Obama—and Donald Trump’s lack of discipline is letting them,” the source said. “Every day Trump swipes at shiny objects — attacking the popular governor of a swing state, questioning the race of his opponent, or battling cat lady comments by his VP—is a day he is letting Harris define herself on her own terms.” A campaign spokesperson, however, noted, “The president is good at pushing multiple messages at the same time. We can walk and chew gum at the same time on this campaign.”