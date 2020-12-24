CHEAT SHEET
Republicans Block Last-Minute Bid for $2,000 Stimulus Checks
House Republicans have blocked a move, suggested by President Trump himself, to increase Americans’ stimulus checks to $2,000. Democrats introduced an amendment to the stimulus package Thursday morning, after the president called the previously agreed-upon $600 checks a “disgrace.” But Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blocked the amendment, setting up a scramble to secure a deal before funding runs out. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Trump in a statement to bring the GOP in line before a full House vote on Monday. “If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction,” she said.