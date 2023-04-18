Republicans Block Push to Replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee
Republicans on Tuesday blocked a bid by Senate Democrats to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on the Judiciary Committee during her prolonged recovery from a case of shingles that has kept her out of the upper chamber since February. When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) asked for unanimous consent to install Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) on the panel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) objected, saying the Democrats were attempting to “change the numbers on the committee in a way that I think would be harmful to the Senate, and to pass out a handful of judges that I think should never be on the bench.” Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) denounced the push to replace Feinstein, arguing that it would allow the “Democrats to force through their very worst nominees.” Feinstein, 89, requested the temporary replacement last week in response to calls for her to resign by members of her own party. She offered no timeline on her return.