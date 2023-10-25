Republicans Boo Reporter for Probing New Speaker Candidate on 2020
‘SHUT UP!’
House Republicans on Tuesday shouted down a reporter’s question about their newly chosen speaker-designate, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), being instrumental in their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. During a press conference, ABC News congressional reporter Rachel Scott began to ask Johnson whether he stands by his role in the scheme when his colleagues laughed at and booed her while she was still speaking. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) could be heard lamenting, “Oh God,” as Scott asked her question, while Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) yelled, “Shut up! Shut up!” Johnson himself shook his head and said, “Next question.” Johnson, as noted by The New York Times, was “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections.” In December 2020, the congressman gathered the support of 105 colleagues in an amicus brief backing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, Texas v. Pennsylvania.