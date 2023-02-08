Republicans Bow Down to Twitter Chief at Hearing: ‘God Bless Elon Musk’
SIMPING AIN’T EASY
Several GOP lawmakers literally worshiped at the altar of the “Chief Twit” during Wednesday’s House hearing on Twitter “censorship,” thanking the lord that Elon Musk now owns the social media site. “I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs,” MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed at several former Twitter officials. “Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.” Other Republicans, citing Musk’s “Twitter Files” that accuse Democrats and government agencies of silencing conservatives, soon followed suit. “Thank God for Elon Musk for allowing to show us, the world, that Twitter is basically a subsidiary of the FBI,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) dramatically exclaimed, while Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TC) added: “God bless Elon Musk… It was Elon Musk that revealed data that uncovered the disturbing cabal.” Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), meanwhile, noted that “Mr. Musk can take care of himself” while saying he wanted to “disassociate” himself from his colleagues’ remarks. “For me, it’s God bless my country, God bless my family, God bless my friends,” he declared.