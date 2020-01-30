Republicans Can’t Win Presidential Elections Anymore, but They Sure Can Steal Them

“Let the people decide for themselves!” cried White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Wednesday, warning senators not to even think about pushing Trump out less than 10 months before an election.

Hmmm: Where have I heard that one before?

Flash back four years, to when Justice Antonin Scalia died and, while his corpse was still warm, Mitch McConnell said: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”