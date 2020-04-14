Republicans Cheer as Trumpist Judge Launches Holy War Against Government

Donald Trump’s allies are turning the battle against coronavirus into a culture war by claiming that social-distancing rules are a government attack on Christianity.

The Department of Justice announced Attorney General William Barr is poised to sue states that limit the ability of parishioners to pray together in the midst of this pandemic. A number of Republican governors, including Florida’s Ron DeSantis, have exempted religious services from some or all of their states’ social-distancing rules.

And a judge recently appointed to the federal bench, who Trump may be grooming for a Supreme Court nomination, is now wildly attacking social-distancing rules as a supposedly grievous “threat” to Christian “believers.”