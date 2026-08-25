Republicans Deliver Damning Verdict of Trump in New Poll

President Donald Trump is steadily losing ground in his own base, a new poll has revealed.

Only 35 percent of Republicans said they “strongly approve” of Trump’s performance in a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday, keeping the 80-year-old president’s approval rating at a record low as his Iran war continues to grow more unpopular.

Trump’s net approval rating remained stuck at 33 percent, the lowest of his presidency, according to Reuters. A staggering 65 percent of Americans said they disapprove of his job as president.

Only a small percentage of Republicans "strongly approve" of President Donald Trump's performance in an August survey. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s approval rating among Republicans exposed even more concerning cracks.

The poll asked, “Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?”

Only 35 percent of Republicans said they “strongly approve,” while 47 percent said they “somewhat approve.” In contrast, 6 percent said they “strongly disapprove,” and 12 percent said they “somewhat disapprove,” giving Trump a net approval rating of 82 percent in his own base.

Overall, just 13 percent of Americans strongly approve of Trump while 49 percent strongly disapprove.

The percentage of Republicans who said they strongly approve of Trump’s performance has dipped since May.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted May 8 to 11, 43 percent of Republicans said they strongly approve of Trump’s job as president. That number fell to 38 percent in June and 34 percent in July.

The cost of living, which has risen sharply since Trump declared war with Iran, could help explain the president’s dismal polling numbers.

The August survey found that Americans think “the most important problem facing the U.S. today” is the economy, unemployment, and jobs. When asked to evaluate Trump’s handling of the economy, only 26 percent of respondents approved while 66 percent disapproved.

As for Trump’s performance in dealing with rising prices, an overwhelming 72 percent disapproved as only 20 percent approved.

Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, previously flashed red warning signs for Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the midterms.

Citing his own aggregate and a CNN exit poll, Enten said Trump’s approval with the white working class has plummeted to -4 points from +34 in the 2024 election.

When reached for comment, the White House said “The ultimate poll was November 5th, 2024 when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda.”