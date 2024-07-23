Republicans are demanding a national address by President Joe Biden amid growing speculation online over his reasons for remaining out of the public eye since abandoning his White House campaign.

The president has promised a TV appearance this week, but no details have yet been announced.

In the meantime, Trump supporters and conspiracy theorists have had a field day with some even bizarrely questioning whether the president is still alive.

After Biden called in to an appearance by Kamala Harris to offer his support, the vice president mixed up her words for a moment and right-wing commentators jumped on the mistake to suggest the president’s call was a recording.

Cynics have questioned the president’s signature on his letter announcing the decision to step down, saying it doesn’t match with previous examples, and hashtags asking, “Where is Joe” and “Where is he?” are trending on X.

In his July 21 announcement, Biden said he “will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

After Biden’s letter was posted onto social media without a video or photo, Fox News anchors flagged it as unusual.

According to The New York Times, Fox News host Bret Baier, said: “It’s disconcerting.”

His co-host, Dana Perino, added: “Proof of life, please.”

The same day, the White House released a letter from the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, saying that he had completed his eighth dose of Paxlovid and his COVID symptoms had “improved significantly.”

“The President continues to tolerate treatment without any difficulty and will continue PAXLOVID as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties.”

The assurance did little to calm the fevered claims from some Republicans.

“Where is he?” asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “He owes it to the American people to address them directly.”

Several Republicans reposted the video of Biden’s call in to Harris’ campaign headquarters. His voice sounding hoarse, the president said his illness has “kept me out of people’s hair” for a few days but he added: “I’m going to be on the road. I’m not going anywhere. It’s kept me out of the way for a little bit, but I want people to remember that what we have done is incredible.”

He added that Harris should be embraced and that she was “the best.”

Harris then spoke saying she knew Biden was still on the line and that they’d been talking “every day,” but misspoke and hesitated, first saying he was on the “reco..” before correcting herself and saying he was on the call.

“Very strange slip,” said right wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

“All of this is very bizarre. He needs to make an actual appearance, ASAP,” posted controversial Conservative Candace Owens.

“Where is Joe,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wrote with a reposting of the Biden clip.

“Democrats voted for Joe Biden. Where is he?” posted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).