Politics

Republicans Flee Questions About the Cost of Trump’s $45M Birthday Tank Parade

TACTICAL RETREAT

The president’s dream for a big military parade is coming at a nightmarish price for taxpayers.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

A U.S. Army soldier prepares a M1 Abrams tank during a media preview of the Army's Parade at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C on June 11, 2025.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Republican lawmakers are using every trick in the book to avoid attending Trump’s extravagant military parade—or commenting on its estimated $45 million price tag.

The event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday is being billed as a celebration of the Army’s 250th anniversary, which just so happens to coincide with the president’s 79th birthday. Critics have derided the parade—which will feature thousands of soldiers and 28 tanks—as unnecessary and wasteful.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: A U.S. Army reviewing stand continues to be built in front of the White House ahead of the Army's 250th birthday parade and celebration on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the Nation's Capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday and Flag Day. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Saturday's military parade is expected to cost around $45 million. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A column of vehicles including a Bradley Fighting Vehicle (L) will be taking part in the Army's 250th birthday celebration parade.
A column of vehicles, including a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, taking part in the Army's 250th birthday celebration parade. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Some Republican lawmakers, it seems, don’t want to talk about the colossal expense to taxpayers of making Trump’s long-standing dream for a big military parade come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Huffington Post, almost a dozen GOP Senators tried to avoid answering simple questions—if they planned to attend, and if they’re comfortable with the estimated $45 million cost—when asked on Wednesday.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee told the publication he “might be” attending, before saying of the parade’s price tag: “Uh, I have not looked into the price.”

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer said she is going to be out of town and then dodged the question about cost by getting into an elevator, according to Huffington Post. North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd, meanwhile, responded to a question about the price with eight seconds of silence before similarly escaping via an elevator.

When asked about his comfort level with the costs of Trump’s military parade, Indiana Sen. Todd Young spoke about unrelated legislation. When confronted over the fact he didn’t answer the question, he reportedly snapped back: “I answered the question I wanted to answer!”

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas told the publication simply: “No comment.”

It comes as just seven out of 50 congressional Republicans surveyed by Politico said they plan to stay in the capital for the parade.

One of the few GOP senators willing to outright break ranks with the president was Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who compared the parade to similar displays in autocratic states such as North Korea and described it as beneath the United States.

An M1A2 Abrams tank is parked in West Potomac Park ahead of the upcoming U.S. Army 250th anniversary celebration parade in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 10, 2025. REUTERS/
An M1A2 Abrams tank was parked in West Potomac Park ahead of the U.S. Army 250th anniversary parade, which falls on Trump’s birthday. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Marjorie Taylor Greene voted for a bill she later admitted she hadn't fully read.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the few GOP lawmakers who said she is planning to attend the parade. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I’ve never been a big fan of goose-stepping soldiers in big tanks and missiles rolling down the street,” he said. “So if you asked me, I wouldn’t have done it. We were always different than the images you saw of the Soviet Union and North Korea. We were proud not to be that.”

Speaking about the cost of the parade in a May 4 interview on Meet the Press, Trump said the price of putting it on was “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.”

“We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world,” Trump said at the time. “We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it.”

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now