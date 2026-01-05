Republicans Gear Up to Rally Against Trump in Rare Rebukes

The House is set to hold two votes to override vetoes by President Donald Trump in a rare rebuke of the president by lawmakers from his own party on Thursday.

One of the bills was introduced by MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert and concerns water infrastructure projects that would help bring fresh water to eastern Colorado.

The plan to hold a vote to override Trump’s veto of the bill was reported by Politico on Monday.

After the president vetoed it late last year, claiming his administration was committed to preventing taxpayer funds from going to “expensive and unreliable policies,” Boebert posted on X, ”This isn’t over."

The House is set to vote to override President Trump's veto of a bill introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert last year. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It was the latest comment by the conservative congresswoman who has proven she’s willing to buck the president’s wishes in recent months by being one of the few Republicans to sign onto the discharge petition to force the vote on the Epstein files.

The second veto override vote slated to take place deals with a bill to provide flood protection for the Miccosukee Tribe, which filed a lawsuit last year over the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility.

The bill was introduced by a bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers, but Trump cited the tribe’s effort to “obstruct reasonable immigration policies” with his rejection of the bill.

Both bills passed in the Republican-controlled House and Senate before reaching the president’s desk and were the first ones vetoed by the president in his second term.

It is not clear whether the bills will have enough support to overcome the president’s vetoes in the Senate, Politico reported.

The move comes as the House is also expected to vote this week on a bill to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years after they expired at the end of the year.

The vote is scheduled to take place only after four Republicans late last year rejected the wishes of House Republican leadership and signed onto a discharge petition to force a vote.

Even if the bill passes the House, it faces an uncertain future in the Senate amid a spike in health insurance costs for millions of Americans at the start of the new year.

However, the vote marks what could be the first in a series of challenges for House Speaker Mike Johnson as he navigates the midterm election year with a slim majority and growing frustration within the ranks.