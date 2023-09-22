GOP Panel Given Access to Biden’s VP Emails—but Still No Smoking Gun
CRYING WOLF
Rep. James Comer, (R-KY) and the House Oversight Committee were given access to a tranche of unredacted emails from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president—though they do not provide any evidence that he was involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings, according to POLITICO. The revelation is a major loss for the Republicans leading the committee, who have long sought the emails in question from the National Archives and suggested they might provide the smoking gun required to finally initiate impeachment proceedings against Biden. The emails in question included schedules, Ukrainian praise for Biden’s late son, Beau, and even an article, sent by an adviser, that described reasons the then-vice president had become a sex symbol in the country of Georgia. Comer, for his part, suggested there were more emails Biden conspired to withhold. “The National Archives has only produced 14 pages of what is expected to be thousands of pages if the Biden White House doesn’t try to withhold them from Congress,” a House Oversight Committee spokesperson said. “It’s silly for anyone to try to draw conclusions from 14 pages of documents that the White House cleared to give to Congress, especially when it contains an email that opines on foreign nationals thinking Joe Biden is sexy.”