Republicans on FEC Kill Yet Another Trump Investigation, This Time of 2016 Trump Tower Meetup, Says Report
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
Last week, it was reported that the Federal Election Commission had brought a sudden end to its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s alleged hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016. Now, Axios reports the FEC’s Republican commissioners have blocked yet another investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. The commission reportedly split 3-3 in a vote on whether to go forward with a probe into allegations that the campaign sought out illegal foreign money in 2016. The allegations revolved around the notorious Trump Tower meeting in June 2016, when Donald Trump Jr. met with two Russian nationals after being promised damaging intelligence on Hillary Clinton. Axios reports the three GOP commissioners voted against finding “reason to believe” an illegal act took place, meaning the probe can’t go ahead. Fred Wertheimer, president of Democracy 21, one of the nonprofits that filed the complaint, said he wasn’t surprised about the vote “because the Republican commissioners do not want to enforce the law.”