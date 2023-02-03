Not all House Republican were comfortable with the party’s decision on Thursday to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressional news outlet Roll Call overhead Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) in an elevator on Capitol Hill calling it the “stupidest vote in the world.” Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID), who was reportedly next to him in the elevator, agreed and added that the action could make Omar a “martyr.” Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez slammed the House GOP’s decision in a flaming speech on the floor Thursday.