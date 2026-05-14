Politics

Republicans Panic Over GOP Congressman’s Mysterious Absence

PLAYING HOOKY

Party leaders have no details on what has kept the lawmaker out of work for more than two months.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

KYIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 22: Thomas Kean Jr., a member of the Republican Party, during the press conference on April 22, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. On April 22, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Congressional representatives arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. They answered journalists' questions about a bill to provide more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. The document still needs to be approved by the Senate and the US President.
Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

House GOP leaders are increasingly unnerved by Rep. Tom Kean’s vanishing act.

The New Jersey Republican hasn’t shown up for work in more than two months, and his team has declined to brief party leaders privately on what’s keeping him sidelined. House Speaker Mike Johnson and the rest of his top brass have been kept in the dark for a stretch of roughly 70 days, Punchbowl News reports.

The 57-year-old congressman’s office has, on the record, cited an unspecified medical issue and pledged a swift return. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon,” Kean said in an April 28 statement.

Mike Johnson
The House speaker has reportedly spoken to Tom Kean only once during his absence. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

He hasn’t voted since March 5.

Punchbowl’s sources say Johnson and Kean have spoken only once. That discussion appears to have offered little insight into what’s keeping the congressman away.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press, ahead of departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Beijing, China, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2026.
Trump carried Kean’s district by a single point in 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“I don’t have any idea what’s going on,” a senior aide in House GOP leadership told the outlet. Roughly a half-dozen other lawmakers and aides have reportedly voiced the same frustration.

Kean’s office nevertheless told Punchbowl that “there’s absolutely nothing to worry about” and that “Congressman Kean is going to be back to a full schedule very soon. He will be 100% healthy and is excited to get back to work.”

What really has the party sweating is November. Kean, who has served since 2023, sits in one of the most fiercely contested districts in the nation.

Donald Trump carried New Jersey’s 7th District by a single point in 2024. Democrats already have a deep, well-financed primary field jostling to challenge Kean.

“This is about more than one person at this point; it’s about the vote and the ability to hold the seat in the fall,” a senior member of the leadership team told Punchbowl. “The answer can’t simply be ‘trust us’ when nothing about their behavior has inspired trust.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kean’s office for further comment on this story.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

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