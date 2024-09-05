Despite Donald Trump seemingly admitting last month that he had indeed lost the 2020 presidential election, MAGAworld continues to celebrate election denial with the renomination of fake electors who had tried to submit for Trump in 2020 after he lost the vote in those states.

Republican parties in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Nevada have renominated 14 of the 84 fake electors from the 2020 election. The renominations were first reported by the Guardian.

These electors, whose job as part of the electoral college is to to put forth a vote for president and vice president that reflects the vote of their respective state, had submitted certificates declaring Trump the victor in their states in 2020, despite the majority of voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Nevada voting for Joe Biden. A number of the fake electors, who were charged with forgery and conspiracy among other charges, claimed that they were acting on Trump’s orders.

The Michigan Republican party has renominated the most fake electors, selecting six whose names appeared on a certificate falsely claiming that Trump had won the state, the Detroit News reported: Amy Facchinello, John Haggard, Timothy King, Marian Sheridan, Hank Choate and Meshawn Maddock–a former co-chair of the Michigan Republican party.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Republicans submitted a list of presidential electors to the secretary of state’s office with five former fake electors: Bill Bachenberg, Bernadette Comfort, Ash Khare, Pat Poprik and Andy Reilly.

The Nevada Republican party renominated Michael McDonald, the chair of the Nevada Republican party, and Jesse Law, chairman of the Republican party of Clark county, while the New Mexico Republican party renominated Deborah Weh Maestas, the former state party chair.

Biden received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 in 2020, with nearly 6 million more ballots cast in Biden’s favor in the popular vote—yet up until last month, Trump has falsely maintained the baseless assertion that he was cheated and that the election was stolen from him. At a press event in Arizona last month, Trump finally admitted that he was “just a little bit short” of the votes he needed to win.