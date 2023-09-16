Republicans Rip ‘Hypocrite’ Lauren Boebert Over Public Groping
‘TRASHY’
Several high-profile Republicans took to social media to scorch Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after the congresswoman and her boyfriend were caught fondling each other in a packed theater last weekend. “She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were,” Meghan McCain said in a post. “This is ‘family values’? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites.” Ann Coulter posted to X, calling the lawmaker a “totally embarrassing bimbo.” “Can't Colorado find SOME Republican not trashy and stupid to represent them in the 3rd congressional district?” she wrote. Boebert denied acting inappropriately—apart from being too loud in the theater—until video surfaced of her vaping and becoming intimate with her partner. “Excuse it all you want—she behaved badly, denied it till exposure, and there's no excuse except tribally,” conservative talk show host Erick Erickson said. Former Virginia representative Denver Riggleman wrote that “Lauren Boebert seems a bit confused about Freedom Caucus members telling her to ‘reach across the aisle.’” Boebert took to Facebook Friday to apologize for her actions, which she attributed to her divorce but did not mention groping her boyfriend. “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family,” Boebert wrote. “I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday”