The notion that Donald Trump did not engage in a quid pro quo with Ukraine was always going to be a tough sell. Now, it may be an impossible one.

R evelations which have emerged in recent weeks have undermined the White House’s favorite talking points on the subject (that Ukraine didn’t even know the aid was being withheld, that there was no probe into the Bidens, and that, the aid was ultimately restored).

None of those arguments hold up.