Republicans Share Trump Buyer’s Remorse on Presidents Day

Hordes of Republicans are sharing their Trump buyer’s remorse on Presidents Day.

President Donald Trump, 79, has started the new year by adopting rhetoric that has caused his favorability to tank. Several different polls suggest a disaster ahead of the midterms in November.

According to The New York Times daily polling average, his disapproval stands at a whopping 56 percent—the lowest point of his second term.

“There’s a sense that this is a pretty chaotic administration and seems to remind people of the pandemic period in the first term,” well-known Republican pollster Whit Ayres told Politico.

The administration's handling of the Epstein files has not satiated some. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

This year alone, Trump has tanked his favorability rating among Republicans with a protracted and deadly ICE operation in Minnesota, his preference for international exploits over domestic, kitchen-table issues, and his handling of the Epstein files.

Naturally, then, some GOP members have gone further than Ayers by showing their dismay with Trump publicly. One self-proclaimed “open-minded conservative” shared on X where they think Trump has gone wrong.

“Losing patience w/Trump,” the poster, Gummi, opened their complaint, posted on Sunday evening.

“Promised to bring back manufacturing… -100k jobs. Hamas didn’t disarm… that’s coming back. His red line in Iran got thousands killed for no reason. The right has lost immigration as an issue. Tariffs suck. Killed off US-created world order. I could go on."

Another fed-up America-First conservative complained that Trump’s performance will affect the party’s chances at the midterms. “Donald Trump is going to drag every Republican down in the midterms. The losses will be on him. The Republican Party needs a complete reboot in 2028. Nobody in this administration should be allowed anywhere near the 2028 ticket,” Nicholas J. Stelzner said.

“Dear Trump supporters, he has turned us against each other over the past ten years. We can only heal as a nation when you stop choosing him over the rest of us,” content creator Mr Beat wrote.

Rich Logis, the founder of ‘Leaving MAGA,’ a collective of people who have grown tired of Trump’s base, wrote: “Today is a stellar day to leave MAGA.”

“People need to understand how bad our situation is. Rubio may not be perfect, but he’s a major improvement from Trump and an even bigger improvement from Vance,” wrote the Republican coalition The Reagan Caucus.

Posters of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both US citizens fatally shot by immigration agents, are seen during a candlelight vigil in Minneapolis, Minnesota. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Spencer Hakimian, a hedge fund manager and political commentator, said that he has noticed people giving up on Trump. He blamed the administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“My entire timeline right now is just regretful Trump voters. Interesting. Epstein was a real black pill,” he said.

Polling seems to prove the president’s detractors right. Three recent polls suggest Trump’s standing is slipping, with the latest finding that 46 percent of respondents think Joe Biden did a better job than Trump, compared with 40 percent who favor Trump’s second term.