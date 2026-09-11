Republicans Show Laughable ‘God Made Trump’ Video at MAGA Fyre Fest

Republicans played a dramatic video on the massive jumbotron at their midterm convention on Thursday that celebrated how “God created Trump.”

It came on night two of the Republican convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. While the event is meant to rally GOP voters to head to the polls to elect Republicans in November, nearly the entire production has been a Trump show.

As the lights dimmed, diehard MAGA supporters in their best Trump gear looked on as the more than two-and-a-half-minute video played overhead, claiming Trump is church-going and able to deliver his own grandchild.

“On June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker,’ so God gave us Trump,” the narrator said as an image of Trump as a young boy appeared on the screen.

A 2:30 video that "God gave us Trump" aired on night two of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas. X

“God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state,’ so God made Trump,” the narrator continued as a series of clips played on the screen.

At the mention of heads of state, the video showed the viral clip of Trump physically pushing past the prime minister of Montenegro at a NATO meeting in 2027 to stand at the front of a group photo.

The video played a day after Trump posted it on his Truth Social page on Wednesday afternoon.

Donald Trump used a video of him pushing past the prime minister of Montenegro at a NATO meeting in 2027 in his Truth Social post. Truth Social

“I need somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the deep state and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild, somebody to ruffle the feathers, tame cantankerous World Economic Forum, come home hungry, have to wait until the first lady is done with lunch with friends, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon, and mean it,” the narrator continued. “So God gave us Trump.”

First lady Melania Trump was noticeably absent from the convention in Dallas, and she is rarely at the White House, so the brief glimpse of her in the video, including a clip from 2018, was among the few images convention-goers saw over two days. She also appeared in some of the pictures displayed on the halls in the center.

The American Airlines Center on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The video is a nod to Paul Harvey’s speech, “So God Made a Farmer,” delivered in 1978 by the radio broadcaster. It resurfaced in 2013 when Ram Trucks used it in a Super Bowl commercial. Trump also shared a “God made Trump” video during the 2024 campaign.

Trump’s rendition of it aired more than halfway through the lineup on night two of the convention.

“I need somebody who can shape an ax but wield a sword, who had the courage to step foot in North Korea, who can make money from the tar of the sand, turn liquid to gold, who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation, will finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon, but then put in another 72 hours,” the narrator said.

It claimed he calls out the “fake news,” and goes into the “den of vipers” and called Trump a “man who cares for the flock” and a “shepherd to mankind who won’t ever leave or ever forsake them.” It also called him a man of faith, while showing his faith leaders praying over him.

An image from the "God gave us Trump" video aired at the Republican midterm convention. X

The video was shown just ahead of former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump Jr.’s speeches. Leavitt’s appearance was her first public speech since leaving the White House at the end of last month.

Leavitt–who was bizarrely described as “the Honorable Karoline Leavitt” in the RNC’s night two program–left her role after declaring she wanted to devote more time to her son, Niko, 2, and three-month-old daughter Viviana, whom she shares with real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 60.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

She invoked motherhood in her speech to urge people to vote for Republicans on November 3. “Vote like the lives of our children and their futures depend on it because they do,” she said.