Republicans Sour on Trump as He Sinks to Record Low

Donald Trump’s support is crumbling fast inside his own party ahead of the midterms.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted from Sept. 17–20 among 1,277 respondents, found that Trump’s approval rating has plunged to a career-low 32 percent only six weeks before elections that threaten to break his grip on Congress.

That marks a 3-point fall from the previous week, and a 15-point drop from when he was sworn in for his second term last January.

More worrying still for White House aides will be his standing among GOP voters: Trump’s approval rating among Republicans slid from 82 percent to 73 percent in just seven days.

That is largely down to the 80-year-old president’s handling of the economy.

Trump initially said the war with Iran would last a few weeks. It’s been over seven months. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Trump’s approval rating on the economy and cost of living has been slipping since he launched his deeply unpopular war against Iran on Feb. 28.

As of this week, only 34 percent of voters approve of the Iran war.

The war has seen gas and diesel prices spike as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut off. AAA puts the national average for regular gasoline at about $4.48 a gallon, up from $4.14 over Labor Day weekend, while diesel has hit a record $6.52 a gallon.

Trump has insisted price rises are temporary, but with no end in sight for the war voters are becoming increasingly frustrated at rising prices. Only 17 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of household costs.

That dissatisfaction is also spreading inTrump’s own party. For the first time, Republicans who disapprove of his cost-of-living record outnumber those who approve, by 51 percent to 44 percent.

That presents a serious political challenge ahead of the midterms, with the economy topping the list of issues voters say will shape their decisions on Nov. 3.

And polls are showing signs of a bleak midterm showing for the GOP.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found Democrats leading Republicans by 8 points among registered voters asked which party they would support in the midterms—43 percent to 35 percent. It was the Democrats’ largest advantage in Reuters/Ipsos polling this year.

With the polling showing growing pressure on the GOP, Trump has launched several efforts to shore up Republican support.

One proposal would give every adult American $5,000 if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress—a plan estimated to add $1.35 trillion to the national debt.

Trump has also repeatedly tried to pin inflation on his predecessor Joe Biden, despite Biden leaving office more than a year ago.

A Reuters review found that Trump had blamed Biden for the economy at least 210 times since Jan. 1.

“I hope everyone realizes that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by ‘TRUMP,’” the president wrote on Truth Social last week.

But polling suggests voters are not convinced. A Harvard CAPS/Harris survey found that 62 percent blamed Trump rather than Biden for the current state of the economy.

The Reuters poll also placed Trump’s approval rating below the lowest recorded for his Democratic predecessor.

Biden’s approval rating bottomed out at 35 per cent in late October 2024.

Despite the decline, Trump has made his own record the centerpiece of the Republican advertising strategy.

According to The Atlantic, his super PAC MAGA Inc. plans to run “a series of television advertisements about his own record that will serve as a backdrop to the hundreds of individual House and Senate contests.”

But the polling raises questions about whether putting Trump front and center could hurt Republican candidates.

In the latest NBC News survey, 52 percent said they would be less likely to support a congressional candidate endorsed by Trump, while 43 percent said they would use their vote to oppose him.