Republicans Subpoena Everyone and Anyone Over Epstein—Except Trump

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with a string of other high-profile individuals, for information related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, with one notable exception: Donald Trump.

As the saga over the Epstein files continues, the Republican-led committee on Tuesday demanded testimony from a range of Democrats and Republicans, including the Clintons, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and Alberto Gonzales.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House in September 1993 with Bill Clinton. The former president has now been subpoenaed to testify in Congress. Ralph Alswang/William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum

Committee chairman James Comer also issued a subpoena for the Department of Justice, asking the agency to turn over the “full, complete, unredacted Epstein Files” on or before August 19.

In his letter to former President Clinton, Comer wrote: “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003.

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors,” the letter added, misspelling Maxwell’s first name.

“Pursuant to this direction, please see the attached subpoena for you to appear at a deposition on October 14, 2025.”

But the chairman’s demands stopped short of Trump himself, despite the president also being friends with Epstein for years.

This included partying with the financier in Manhattan and Palm Beach, riding on his private plane, and hosting him as a member at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Donald Trump was a known associated of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump, like Clinton, has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes.

But the president has come under fire in recent days after Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years’ jail for recruiting and abusing young girls, was given a sweetheart deal to move from her federal prison in Florida to a lower-security one in Texas near her family.

The 63-year-old was moved days after Trump sent Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—Trump’s former personal attorney—to speak to Maxwell, who is now seeking to strike further deals for leniency in exchange for information.

Trump has also not ruled out the possibility of pardoning Maxwell, despite the risk that this will further inflame his MAGA base.

Tuesday’s flurry of subpoenas comes after members of a subcommittee last month voted to subpoena the DOJ for the Epstein files, with three Republicans joining the Democratic-led motion.

However, it is not clear whether the people targeted will comply or how long the process could be drawn out.

Former President Clinton has been asked to appear before the committee on October 14, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been subpoenaed for October 9, according to the committee’s letters.

“Your husband was allegedly close to Ms. Maxwell, while Ms. Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State,” the letter to her said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both for comment.