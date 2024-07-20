Republicans Taunt Ringmaster Donald Trump in New Circus-Themed Ad

A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.

The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The Anti-Psychopath PAC launched the ad on Friday, set to the sound of circus music and featuring its president, George Conway, who famously called the Trump administration a “shit show in a dumpster fire.”

“Donald Trump, has never, ever been right in the head,” Conway taunts before a super cut of Trump’s gaffes and falsehoods begins to play in a video superimposed on an image of the former president’s brain.

The clip mocks Trump for calling Hannibal Lector, the fictional serial killer who ate his victims, “a wonderful man” in between scenes of Lector bashing open his victims’ heads.

Another clip shows Trump retaliating against the Mueller Report that linked his campaign to the Russian government, rejecting allegations of aiding foreign election meddling by repeatedly telling news reporters to look at the “oranges of the investigation,” instead of the “origins.”

The group sprinkled in a medley of Trump grunting, slurring his words, and mocking a disabled reporter as transitions between the tapes.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, they say the noise causes cancer,” Trump falsely claims before the video cuts to a clip of him waving his arm around and making the whirling sound of a circulating blade.

If the parade of outlandish clips of a president making noises similar to a child playing with toys didn’t inform viewers of the group’s opinion on the former president, its homepage lays it out as clearly as possible.

“Voters have forgotten one important fact: Trump is f**king nuts.”