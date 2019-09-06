CHEAT SHEET
IT’S MY PARTY
Republicans to Scrap 2020 Primaries and Caucuses in Four States, Snuffing Out Trump Challengers: Report
Four states will cancel their 2020 GOP presidential primaries and caucuses, according to Politico, in a move which will make it much more difficult for Donald Trump’s Republican critics to challenge him. Republican parties in South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and Kansas are expected to cancel their primaries. The move will help Trump avoid potential problems on the road to his renomination and remove an opportunity for his GOP opponents who would want to criticize him publicly. Republican candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said: “We don’t elect presidents by acclamation in America. Donald Trump is doing his best to make the Republican Party his own personal club. Republicans deserve better.” Trump advisers told Politico that parties with incumbent presidents seeking re-election have previously canceled primaries and say it will save state parties money.