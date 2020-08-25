Republicans Told More Lies in One Night of Convention Than Democrats Did in Four, Says Report
PANTS ON FIRE
Given President Donald Trump’s troubled relationship with the truth, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a CNN fact check of the first night of the Republican National Convention concluded that it featured more dishonesty than four nights of DNC. The first lie came from Trump himself, when he said in an opening video: “I didn’t back down from my promises, and I’ve kept every single one.” From there, the untruths kept cascading. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said Democrats “want a government takeover of health care.” Patricia McCloskey, who pointed a gun at protestors from her St. Louis mansion in June, claimed that Democrats “want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning.” Multiple speakers touted the supposed low unemployment rate America has witnessed under Trump while ignoring the economic destruction of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also had the gall to paint himself as the savior of the U.S. Postal Service, saying, if anyone was “getting rid” of postal workers, “it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans.”