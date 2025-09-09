Republicans Turn Against Trump’s Federal Reserve Attack Dog

Some Republicans have anonymously voiced their displeasure with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, the Trump appointee who—as one House Republican put it—is “a nut.”

GOP congressmen told Politico Tuesday that Pulte, who has provided fodder for Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve, may be trying to do too much.

“I think he’s a nut,” one said. A House Financial Services Committee member also weighed in: “The guy’s just a little too big for his britches.”

Last Wednesday's confrontation occurred after Pulte had reportedly been talking trash about Scott Bessent to Trump. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

A second Republican commended Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for confronting Pulte at a dinner last Wednesday for talking badly about him to Trump, Politico also reported.

“I’ve got great respect for Bessent for taking him on,” the second lawmaker said.

A third GOP member told the outlet that he would’ve done the same thing.

In response to these criticisms, a spokesperson for FHFA told Politico in a statement: “lobbyists’ anonymous sources will not deter Director Pulte from working with the entire administration to ensure a competitive, safe, and sound mortgage market.”

Pulte has led social media attacks on the Federal Reserve, and made mortgage fraud allegations against Fed. Gov. Lisa Cook. FHFA

Pulte has been leading social media attacks on Trump’s frequent target: the Federal Reserve. Trump has seized on his allegations of mortgage fraud against Fed. Gov. Lisa Cook, allegations she has repeatedly denied. Both Pulte and Trump have also disapproved of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s handling of interest rates.

A few Republicans did go on record to Politico supporting Pulte, however.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles said generally, declining to weigh in on his statements against the Federal Reserve.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said Pulte is “doing a good job exposing some of the stuff around these mortgage [applications].”

In addition to Cook, Pulte accused New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Sen. Adam Schiff of mortgage fraud, which they deny. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin is now investigating Pulte, who he suspects of “improperly coordinating” with the White House.

As for Pulte’s job at FHFA, for which he was confirmed to in March, Donalds said he hasn’t “really been tracking all the stuff that’s been going on.”