Red State Voters Want Obamacare. Why Are Republicans Trying to Kill It?

Oklahoma voters just passed Medicaid expansion. And soon, Missouri may be next. Gee, you’d almost think they care more about health care than ideology.

Eleanor Clift

Oklahoma is one of the reddest states in the country, yet it just voted for Medicaid expansion, a key element of Obamacare. Government may be broken, but democracy is making itself heard. 

In just under 90 days, 313,000 Oklahomans, twice the number needed, signed petitions to gain a place on the ballot to approve extending health care through Medicaid to more than 200,000 low-income Oklahomans. It passed by a whisker—with 50.5 percent support.

Next up is Missouri, another red state, where voters head to the polls on Aug. 4 to decide for themselves whether they want health care for 230,000 uninsured people in their state despite the opposition of the state’s Republican politicians.  