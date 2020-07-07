Trump’s Still Trying to Kill Obamacare—but He and His Party Have Given Up on Replacing It

By now, congressional Republicans are largely finished with their fruitless, decade-long quest to repeal and replace Obamacare. It, however, is not finished with them.

Like a zombie, that effort has lurched forward without the buy-in of congressional Republicans—aided, this time, by the branch of government that sits across the street: the U.S. Supreme Court. A group of GOP state attorneys general, backed by President Donald Trump, are pushing a lawsuit that would repeal the Affordable Care Act. With arguments in the case set for the fall, the decision on the fate of the sweeping health-care law could come before January 2021, when either Trump or Joe Biden will be sworn into office.

That’s put the ACA, once again, at the forefront of the political conversation. And with the election looming and the coronavirus pandemic raging, Republican aides and lawmakers have been left to watch it all with a mix of frustration and anxiety—frustration that the administration is pushing ahead with a lawsuit they believe is politically toxic to their party and anxiety that they have no actually plans for what to do if the high court actually does strike down the law.