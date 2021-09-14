CHEAT SHEET
Reputed Colombo Crime Family Boss Among 12 Nabbed in NYC
The 86-year-old alleged boss of the Colombo crime family was arrested by the feds along with 11 others in New York City on Tuesday, according to reports citing law enforcement sources. The New York Daily News reports that Andrew “Mush” Russo, the reputed crime family boss, was nabbed along with an underboss and several other associates. The suspects were all due to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday afternoon. According to NBC News, the charges against them involved alleged health care fraud and union-related corruption. Of the New York City organized crime scene, the Colombo crime family is the youngest of five. The NYPD and FBI declined to comment.